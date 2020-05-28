Murder hornet found in Fraser Valley, near Langley

Photo: Laura Delisle

A so-called "murder hornet" has been found and killed in B.C.'s Fraser Valley.

Provincial Apiculturist Paul Van Westendorp says a specimen was identified and collected just south of Langley by beekeeper Laura Delisle.

The specimen will be autopsied to determine if it is a queen or worker, along with its Asian origin, Van Westendorp said.

"Until now, the only confirmed cases on the mainland included a single specimen in White Rock and two specimens near Blaine, Wash."

With a wingspan of four to seven centimetres, as well as a potent sting that purportedly feels like a 'red-hot thumbtack,' it is no wonder the Asian Giant Hornet is feared.

Van Westendorp says the latest find indicates the hornets may have established nests farther into the Fraser Valley than had been anticipated.

"It is expected that more sightings will be reported in the coming months," he adds. "As nests increase in size, (the hornet) is expected to increase its predation on honey bees."

While the murder hornets pose a serious threat to honey bees, they hunt insects and are generally not looking to engage with people, pets or large animals, the B.C. Agriculture Ministry says. However, multiple stings may cause serious allergic reactions that require medical attention.

A Vancouver island man says the sting felts as though hot thumbtacks had been stuck into his leg. Further, he experienced “throbbing muscular aches” in the legs for about 24 hours.

If you find a nest, do not disturb it. Leave the area and call the Invasive Species Council of B.C. at 1-888-933-3722.