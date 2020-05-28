RCMP issue sketch of suspect in 15 Richmond arson fires

Photo: RCMP

Police are seeking a person of interest in a series of Lower Mainland arsons.

Richmond RCMP are investigating a series of 15 suspicious fires.

The first fire took place on July 13, 2019. After that, there was a six-month gap before the remaining fires occurred.

In each of the incidents, either hedges or garbage bins were deliberately set on fire. Fortunately, police say there have been no injuries and minimal property damage.

The suspect has been described as a Caucasian male with blonde hair and fair skin, between 17 and 19 years of age. He's described as approximately five-foot-six and 160 pounds.

A possible suspect was observed in the area of one of the fires, and Richmond RCMP have issued a composite drawing in the hopes of identifying him.