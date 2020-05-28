Horgan likes idea of NHL playoffs in Vancouver, but won't bend rules

Photo: The Canadian Press

Premier John Horgan says he is pleased Vancouver remains in the running as a potential hub city to complete the National Hockey League season, but stressed on Wednesday that B.C. is not prepared to bend rules on the 14-day self-isolation required for players and team officials.

"We will not waive the rules, actually the rules of Canada, which require a 14-day isolation period when you're coming into the country," Horgan said. "I'm not going to ask for those rules to be bent today on the prospect of games potentially being played eight weeks from now."

Horgan did not want to rule out the NHL coming to Vancouver, saying "two weeks from now, four weeks from now, it could be a completely different story. Today, there's a 14-day self-isolation period in place and I expect we'll see that for the foreseeable future."

Meanwhile, the B.C. legislature will be recalled on June 22 in what Horgan said is a necessary exercise in democracy that will see politicians participating in debates and votes from inside and outside of the legislature.