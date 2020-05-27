B.C. has nine new cases of COVID-19, and one new death

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Dr. Bonnie Henry

There have been nine new confirmed COVID-19 cases in British Columbia over the past 24 hours, bringing the total positive tests in the province to 2,550. Just 244 active cases of the virus remain though, the lowest since March 18.

No new cases of the virus were found in the Interior Health region, where 194 positive tests have been made. Just five active cases remain in all of the Interior, and one patient remains in hospital.

Province-wide, 37 COVID-19 patients remain in hospital, seven of whom are in critical care.

After Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced no new virus-related deaths for the first time in a month on Tuesday, a single death was reported Wednesday in the Fraser Health region, bringing the total to 162.

Dr. Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix did not hold their daily press conference Wednesday, but one is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

No new healthcare-related or community outbreaks have been discovered Wednesday. There remains outbreaks at 14 long-term seniors care homes and one acute care facility.

"Public health teams continue to provide support for community outbreaks at federal corrections facilities, the processing facilities in the poultry sector and for individuals connected to the Kearl Lake plant in Alberta,” Dr. Henry and Dix said in a joint statement.

"We are moving forward carefully into Phase 2, assessing our progress week by week, and we are encouraged by what we have seen so far.”

As the virus has a two-week incubation period, any new cases as a result of easing restrictions on May 19 will be seen over the coming week.

"With this in mind, let's continue to take advantage of parks and other activities closer to home, and look to increase social interactions only after fully considering the risks to you and your family,” Dr. Henry and Dix said.

"Once we have a good understanding of how we are doing in mid-June, we'll have the data we need to determine our timing for further actions.”