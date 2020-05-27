156606
157706
BC  

Reopening more businesses in B.C. at least three weeks away

Phase 3 still weeks away

- | Story: 301154

British Columbia is now in the second week of its Phase 2 of reopening businesses, but any thoughts of removing additional COVID-19 restrictions is still at least three weeks away.

During Wednesday's weekly press conference, Premier John Horgan said he doesn't expect a Phase 3 reopening of B.C. businesses until at least the middle of June.

"We'll see how it goes, but we don't expect to be having any detailed discussions about that until at least the middle of June,” he said.

In the province's reopening plan put forward earlier this month, Phase 3 would involve the restarting of film and TV production, and the reopening of movie theatres, spas and non-medical massages, along with additional parks reopening.

The timing of such a plan will no doubt depend on the number of new COVID-19 cases B.C. sees in the coming weeks.

Horgan also said he doesn't expect the Canada-U.S. border to reopen to non-essential travel any time soon, but he'd like to encourage British Columbians to travel within their own province once it's recommended by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“Going to the Interior and enjoying cherry season is something I would very much like to do. There's a whole bunch of things that we can do right here in British Columbia,” Horgan said.

“42,000 people booked campsites on Monday, so there's a lot of British Columbians who have things to do in B.C. that can stimulate our tourism economy. And I think that's where I'd like to focus, is on encouraging people to get out and see something, hopefully in your neighbourhood, but if you want to travel further afield as the situation changes over the summer, I think that's good for everybody.

"It's good for the tourism economy and it's good for British Columbians to recognize that there's no bad place in B.C.”

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
156675
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
158599
152096
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156223


Pencil top sculptures

Galleries
These are incredible! Can you imagine carving something that small?!
Pencil top sculptures (2)
Galleries
Kelly Rowland working hard to ensure son’s childhood is more ‘stable’ than her own
Music
Kelly Rowland is doing everything in her power to ensure her son...
Little girl keeps slipping while trying to climb up slide
Must Watch
This adventurous kid is trying her best to climb up the slide...
Weird Zara model poses
Galleries
Clothing retailer Zara is on a whole other level with selling...



156707