Border agents seize 20 bricks of cocaine in Surrey

CBSA border services officers recently seized 20 bricks of suspected cocaine at the Pacific Highway border crossing in Surrey.

The seizure was announced this morning (May 27), but took place on May 1.

According to a news release from CBSA, working collaboratively with the CBSA Pacific Region Intelligence Section, border services officers conducted an examination on a commercial tractor-trailer and noticed anomalies. With the help of a CBSA detector dog, 20 bricks of suspected cocaine were discovered. The total weight of the bricks was approximately 20 kilograms. The CBSA estimates that this quantity of suspected cocaine would be worth over $2.5 million.

The driver was arrested, the drugs seized and both were turned over to the RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit for further criminal investigation.

“Our border services officers and intelligence officers are working around the clock to make sure that goods continue to enter Canada and that the illegal goods stay out,” said Daniela Evans, Director, Pacific Highway District, Canada Border Services Agency. “This seizure of suspected cocaine demonstrates their dedication to keep our communities safe and I am proud to be working alongside them.”