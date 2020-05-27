COVID-19 outbreak at Richmond Hospital declared over

Photo: Glacier Media

The COVID-19 outbreak at Richmond Hospital is now over, according to Richmond's medical health officer Dr. Meena Dawar.

Dawar provided the update Tuesday to the Richmond COVID-19 Community Task Force.

A list of active and recently ended outbreaks, posted to the Vancouver Coastal Health website, notes that restrictions at the hospital were lifted Monday.

The outbreak, which was declared May 2, affected six people in total, four patients and two staff members, according to the B.C. Ministry of Health.

A ministry spokesperson said Monday that some of those infected might have already recovered.

Dr. Meena Dewar said last week that the cases were in the medical ward, and not the surgical ward of the hospital.