Overnight camps for kids will not be allowed in B.C. this summer

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Dr. Bonnie Henry

Children in British Columbia will not be attending overnight summer camps this year, due to the risk of spreading COVID-19.

During her daily press conference Tuesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province would not be allowing overnight camps to run this summer, adding that she believes jurisdictions across the country would follow suit.

“There is not a situation that we can see this summer where overnight camps for school-aged kids can be done in a way that would prevent transmission of this virus,” Dr. Henry said Tuesday.

“The other issues that we're seeing around many of these camps are in more remote areas, where it can be a challenge to access healthcare or there are concerns from some communities that it could be children coming from many different areas and having effects on their small communities.”

Young children will have the option to go back to school next week though, and Dr. Henry says she's confident schools will have the appropriate cleaning supplies and staff needed for a safe reopen.

“It is absolutely my expectation, and I know the school districts and individual schools are working very hard to ensure that they do have [proper sanitation] in place,” Dr. Henry said.

She added that while non-medical masks have now been recommended by Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam for those in public, masks will not be mandatory for staff and students returning to school.

“They are optional for people who feel that it's an extra layer that they want to do to protect others from their droplets, but as we know, the other measures that we have in place are the most important ones,” Dr. Henry said.

“In the school setting, the really important things that we're looking at are smaller numbers of students who stay together so they're not mixing through the day, staggering times to come in and leave, making sure that they can physically distance and for the younger children, making sure that it's about not touching each other, hand hygiene on a regular basis.”

Dr. Henry called masks “an extra tool” that can be added to more important measures like physical distancing.