People accidentally ingesting hand sanitizer calls have spiked

Poison control calls related to children and adults accidentally ingesting hand sanitizer have spiked, says the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The organization is reminding people how to safely store and handle hand sanitizers, including keeping them out of reach from children. This comes after a high increase in calls related to accidental ingestions.

During the months of January and February, on average there was less than two calls made weekly related to hand sanitizer exposure in children five-years-old and under. By April there was about seven calls per week. During the same time, adult calls related to hand sanitizer exposure rose from about one call per week to more than three calls a week.

Hand sanitizers contain high levels of alcohol and if consumed in large amounts can cause alcohol poisoning. Usually hand sanitizers contain a bitter agent which makes the taste of them unpleasant. Normally people who ingest hand sanitizer by accident only consume a small amount.

Most calls in the recent months have been small exposures with less than a tablespoon and no serious injuries have been reported. Despite this, it is important to remember that hand sanitizer poses serious risks to young children who can become very ill from small amounts of alcohol due to their body size.

“Practicing good hand hygiene is key to preventing the spread of COVID-19,” says Dr. Tom Kosatsky, the medical director of Environmental Health Services at BCCDC.

“Alcohol-based sanitizers are a good option for cleaning your hands when it’s not possible to wash them with soap and water. However, as these products become more a part of our daily lives it’s important to be careful when storing them and using them, especially if there are young children in your home.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many breweries and distilleries have started making hand sanitizer. These products are often liquid not gel and sometimes they are packaged differently in bottles or cans. These can end up appearing as beverage containers, making it easier for people to consume them by accident.

To prevent accidental ingestion of hand sanitizer in your home, take the following precautions:

If you purchase a hand sanitizer in a package that could be mistaken for a drink container, pour it into a different container such as a spray bottle. Alternatively, you can also replace the cap of the bottle with a pump so it doesn't look like a beverage.

Ensure all your containers of hand sanitizer are labelled clearly.

If you have young children, avoid buying attractive hand sanitizers that may be glittery or scented.

Be sure to store hand sanitizer away from children, pets and those with dementia.

If you believe someone has ingested any amount of hand sanitizer call your poison control centre. For BC Drug and Poison Information Centre call 1-800-567-8911.