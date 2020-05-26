Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on B.C.'s COVID-19 situation

For the the first time in more than a month, there have been no new COVID-19 deaths in British Columbia over the past 24 hours.

During her daily press conference Tuesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 11 new cases of the virus in the province, but zero new deaths. While there have now been 2,541 total positive tests in B.C., there remains just 258 active cases.

Of these active cases, 37 people remain hospitalized, seven of whom are being treated in ICU. In the Interior Health region, there are just five active cases, with one patient still in hospital. Province-wide, 2,122 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered.

While no new deaths COVID-19 deaths have occurred in the province over the past 24 hours, 161 British Columbians have died from the virus over the past two and a half months.

An outbreak at the Richmond hospital has been officially declared over, and just one outbreak at an acute care facility remains, along with outbreaks at 14 long-term care homes. No new residents of any of these homes has been diagnosed with the virus over the past 24 hours.

No additional community outbreaks were declared Tuesday either.

On Tuesday, both Dr. Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix urged British Columbians to continue practicing physical distancing and other safety measures to maintain the province's progress in the fight against COVID-19.