VPD arrest a man in connection with a 'racist incident'

Police have arrested a suspect for what VPD describes as a "racist incident" on Saturday afternoon.

Vancouver police arrested a man for mischief after they say he smashed the window of a parked vehicle in Chinatown while two Asian women were sitting inside, CTV News reports.

The man yelled obscenities before breaking the window with a chisel he was carrying in his backpack, according to investigators.

"This was a random, unprovoked incident and would have been very terrifying for the victims," Sgt. Aaron Roed said in a news release. "It was particularly concerning for responding officers, considering the anti-Asian crime and incidents we have seen in Vancouver recently."

With the help of a witness, police were able to locate and arrest the suspect.

Roed confirmed police have had "dealings" with the suspect in the past. The suspect has since been released and will report to court at a future date.

"We're very concerned for the two females who were involved in this and [it] must have been a very serious and scary incident for them to go through," said Roed.

He urged anyone who has information or has been a victim of a hate crime to come forward to police.

"We do still feel this is an underreported crime," he said.



- With files from CTV News Vancouver