Three unrelated stabbings in Downtown Eastside over 24 hours

Photo: Glacier Media

Vancouver Police say they responded to three unrelated stabbing incidents over a 24-hour period in the Downtown Eastside that sent three victims to hospital.

“Our officers continue to deal with violent people and dangerous scenarios,” say Constable Tania Visintin, VPD. “Despite business closures and less people out during this pandemic, Vancouver Police officers remain busy responding serious calls, helping those in need.”

Yesterday afternoon, officers responded to a call near Hastings and Main streets where a 20-year-old man who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is still outstanding at this time.

Several hours later, VPD responded to a stabbing of a 34-year-old man that happened in a lane in the area of Carrall and East Cordova streets. The suspect has not been located.

In another incident this morning, a group of people attempted to rob another group near Gore Avenue and Hastings Street around 6 a.m. Two people were taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. One suspect has been arrested.

Traffic was closed on East Hastings in both directions and transit was diverted for the incident this morning. However, the area is now open in both directions.

“All three cases are actively being investigated,” adds Visintin. “As much as it is disturbing to know something so serious has happened, we do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time.”

If anyone has information pertaining to the three assaults, they are asked to call police.