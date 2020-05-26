156606
BC  

Three unrelated stabbings in Downtown Eastside over 24 hours

Three stabbings in 24 hours

- | Story: 301005

Vancouver Police say they responded to three unrelated stabbing incidents over a 24-hour period in the Downtown Eastside that sent three victims to hospital.

“Our officers continue to deal with violent people and dangerous scenarios,” say Constable Tania Visintin, VPD. “Despite business closures and less people out during this pandemic, Vancouver Police officers remain busy responding serious calls, helping those in need.”

Yesterday afternoon, officers responded to a call near Hastings and Main streets where a 20-year-old man who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is still outstanding at this time.

Several hours later, VPD responded to a stabbing of a 34-year-old man that happened in a lane in the area of Carrall and East Cordova streets. The suspect has not been located.

In another incident this morning, a group of people attempted to rob another group near Gore Avenue and Hastings Street around 6 a.m. Two people were taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. One suspect has been arrested. 

Traffic was closed on East Hastings in both directions and transit was diverted for the incident this morning. However, the area is now open in both directions. 

“All three cases are actively being investigated,” adds Visintin. “As much as it is disturbing to know something so serious has happened, we do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time.”

If anyone has information pertaining to the three assaults, they are asked to call police.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
155405
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
156675
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
152096
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152096


Thrift store treasures

Galleries
Thrift store finds are one of a kind…
Mom’s dancing baby videos are giving us life
Must Watch
No genre of music holding this baby back from dancing.
Amy Winehouse biopic to star unknown actress
Music
A new Amy Winehouse biopic is to star an unknown actress selected...
Cockapoo has a major case of the zoomies
Must Watch
If you blink, you’ll miss him!
Meme Dump- May 26, 2020
Galleries
Random memes for your enjoyment. So, enjoy!



158007