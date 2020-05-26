Multiple stabbing incident in East Vancouver closes Hastings

Photo: VPD

UPDATE: 9:13 a.m.

Two people were hurt in a violent attack on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside early Tuesday, police said.

An emailed statement from Const. Tania Visintin said police responded to a report of an assault in the area of Hastings Street and Gore Avenue at around 6 a.m.

"Two people have been taken to local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries," she said in the statement.

No one has been arrested but Visintin said the attack appeared to be isolated.

The public was not considered to be at risk, she said.

Traffic along a busy section of Hastings Street remained closed and Visintin advised the public to stay clear of the area.

Images from the scene showed a large section of the sidewalk on Hastings Street behind police tape and evidence markers dotted the area.

