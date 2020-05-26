156834
157706
BC  

Multiple stabbing incident in East Vancouver closes Hastings

Multiple stabbing incident

- | Story: 300973

UPDATE: 9:13 a.m.

Two people were hurt in a violent attack on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside early Tuesday, police said.

An emailed statement from Const. Tania Visintin said police responded to a report of an assault in the area of Hastings Street and Gore Avenue at around 6 a.m.

"Two people have been taken to local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries," she said in the statement.

No one has been arrested but Visintin said the attack appeared to be isolated.

The public was not considered to be at risk, she said.

Traffic along a busy section of Hastings Street remained closed and Visintin advised the public to stay clear of the area.

Images from the scene showed a large section of the sidewalk on Hastings Street behind police tape and evidence markers dotted the area.

ORIGINAL: 9 a.m.

A busy route through downtown Vancouver is closed as police investigate what they describe as a multiple stabbing.

Few other details have been provided in a brief police statement issued on social media.

The investigation has closed a one-block stretch of Hastings Street through the Downtown Eastside.

Images from the scene show a large section of sidewalk behind police tape.

Evidence markers also dot the area and extend into the middle of the street.

Police have not officially commented on potential victims or said if any suspects are in custody, but the Twitter message advises the public to stay clear of the area.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
158206
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
156675
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156223


J.K. Rowling releasing unpublished fairy tale for free online

Showbiz
J.K. Rowling is releasing an unpublished fairy tale she penned more than a decade ago online for free. The Harry Potter author...
Daughter dislikes dad’s shaved face
Must Watch
“My husband decided to shave. My daughter loves his...
Kitty cat scales fridge ‘Spidey’-style
Must Watch
A cat named Piggy scales his owners’ refrigerator...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Get in here and enjoy the scroll.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose



156707