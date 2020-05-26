156606
Nanaimo-Vancouver ferry service to resume at half capacity

BC Ferries is set to resume service between Horseshoe Bay in West Vancouver and Departure Bay in Nanaimo after COVID-19 forced the route's suspension in early April.

The ferry service says there will be four round-trip sailings every day starting June 3.

Sailings will operate at 50 per cent capacity for passengers and BC Ferries recommends reserving a spot ahead of time.

The ferry service says customers are allowed to remain in their vehicles and there is enhanced cleaning and screening of travellers to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It says the resumption of service at Horseshoe Bay means service to Snug Cove and Langdale, as well as the ferry between Earls Cove and Saltery Bay, will be adjusted to reduce congestion and ensure passengers can make any connections.

BC Ferries announced the 60-day suspension of service between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay on April 3 in response to the pandemic.

The company says it will strictly adhere to health and safety guidelines from B.C. health officials as well as Transport Canada as it gradually resume its services.

