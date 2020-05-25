Ebus launching limited schedule on BC routes starting Jun. 4.

Photo: Ebus

Ebus has announced it is relaunching service starting June 4.

The bus operator suspended services in B.C. back on Apr. 5, and say a return to service aligns with the systematic re-opening of businesses and relaxed conditions across the province.



“We’re very proud of the work we’ve done over the last two months during the COVID Crisis,” says Matthew Cox, Vice President of Motorcoach.

“From suspending our operations early enough to make a difference in protecting our staff, passengers, and the communities in which we operate, to engaging our passengers for feedback in our relaunch planning, to developing new processes and procedures to ensure safe travel conditions for everyone.”



"Safety has always been our top Core Value, and Safely Clean is our renewed and strengthened commitment to Safety in this new normal," adds John Stepvoy, director of Motorcoach.

"We’ve applied new practices and protocols to ensure a safe travel experience for everyone."

Ebus operates long-haul bus service in B.C. between the Interior including Kamloops, Kelowna and Shuswap and the Lower Mainland.



New procedures in place in response to the pandemic.