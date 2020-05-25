156834
Dr. Bonnie Henry's face on t-shirt raises thousands for charity

As a way of thanking Dr. Bonnie Henry for her work during the COVID-19 pandemic, two Victoria residents have printed her face onto a t-shirt being sold for charity. 

CTV News Vancouver Island reports the t-shirt fundraiser was the brainchild of Joanna Witham and Katherine McCallion, who designed the t-shirts with the help of a friend to raise money for the Rainbow Kitchen Society in Esquimalt.

In just a few weeks, the t-shirts have raised more than $10,000 to help Rainbow Kitchen continue to serve free daily meals to people in need and host community programs. 

“People are so excited because it’s going towards a good cause and they want to support the Rainbow Kitchen in this way,” says Witham.

“For everyone to get behind Dr. Bonnie Henry and to celebrate her in the way that we all believe she deserves to be celebrated is awesome.”

Rainbow Kitchen director Patrick Johnstone says the $10,000 that has already been raised couldn't come at a better time, as demand for their free meals has doubled during the pandemic. 

“That is 3,000 meals going out the door for us being able to provide. That’s 15 days’ worth of goods.

“[Henry] deserves the accolades. It is a tough job and thank goodness we have someone leading us like her.”

The t-shirts will be available for sale until the end of May and can be purchased online here

- with files from CTV News Vancouver Island 

