LIVE: BC announces 12 new virus cases, 4 deaths

The provincial government have announced Monday 12 new coronavirus cases and four deaths in the past 48 hours.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said five of those cases came Saturday/Sunday while seven more were confirmed Sunday and today.

There has now been a total of 2,530 COVID-19 cases in B.C. No new cases have been confirmed in the Interior Health region, where a total of 194 people have tested positive.

There are 267 active coronavirus cases in B.C., with 37 people in the hospital.

“The key to our success in this phase and in the future is all of us working together,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said, as the province enters its second week of reopening.

She said British Columbians have in general heeded the advice of healthcare officials, which she finds “heartening.”

With the four deaths announced Monday, a total of 161 people have now been killed by the virus in B.C. All of Monday's death occurred at a seniors care home in Langley.