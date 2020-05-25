158442
BC  

LIVE: BC announces 12 new virus cases, 4 deaths

12 new cases, 4 deaths

- | Story: 300916

The provincial government have announced Monday 12 new coronavirus cases and four deaths in the past 48 hours. 

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said five of those cases came Saturday/Sunday while seven more were confirmed Sunday and today.

There has now been a total of 2,530 COVID-19 cases in B.C. No new cases have been confirmed in the Interior Health region, where a total of 194 people have tested positive. 

There are 267 active coronavirus cases in B.C., with 37 people in the hospital. 

“The key to our success in this phase and in the future is all of us working together,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said, as the province enters its second week of reopening. 

She said British Columbians have in general heeded the advice of healthcare officials, which she finds “heartening.”

With the four deaths announced Monday, a total of 161 people have now been killed by the virus in B.C. All of Monday's death occurred at a seniors care home in Langley. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
156675
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
158287
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Motivational Monday- May 25, 2020

Galleries
Motivate yourself for the week!
Motivational Monday- May 25, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Hysterical and contagious laughing boy in music class
Must Watch
An oldie but a goodie. Try not to laugh, this boy’s...
Grimes and Elon Musk alter their baby’s name to comply with Californian law
Showbiz
Grimes and her billionaire lover Elon Musk have altered the name...
Corgi puppy preciously discovers the joy of the door stopper
Must Watch
Theodore the Corgi discovers the funny noise that a door stopper...



156832
150928