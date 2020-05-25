Interior Health wants to hear your pandemic experience

Photo: CTV News

As stay at home restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic continue to loosen Interior Health is already gathering information to help learn from the experience and to prepare in case there is a next time.

Interior Health wants to hear your experiences with COVID-19 in part to understand the impacts of the measures taken to control COVID-19 in B.C.

The survey is a collaboration between B.C. public health experts, the health authority, medical health officers, the BC Centre for Disease Control and the Provincial Health Services Authority, as well as the provincial health officer. "The information you share with us will help inform the public health decisions that we make in the weeks and months ahead," says the survey website.

The survey will also offer an opportunity for people to participate in future studies, including a serology blood test study to determine immunity within our province.

Already, over 275,000 British Columbians have completed the survey, "but we would like to hear from even more: younger, older, in the north, south, east and west."

IH is hoping feedback from the study will help them understand how the pandemic has affected British Columbians so far and help inform decisions they make in the future.