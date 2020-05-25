156606
Charges laid in pipeline protest outside Premier Horgan's home

Charges for pipeline protest

The BC Prosecution Service says it has appointed a special prosecutor to oversee charges against three people in relation to allegations of mischief and trespass at the home of Premier John Horgan.

The service says in a news release that Victoria lawyer Dirk Ryneveld was appointed to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice.

Ryneveld has approved criminal charges of mischief against Howard Breen, Regine Klein and Mark Nykanen.

Anti-pipeline protesters were arrested in February outside the premier's home in Langford in the hours before the government would present its budget.

The members of the group Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island said they planned to attempt a "citizen's arrest" of the premier to show support for Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who oppose a natural gas pipeline going through their territory.

The three accused are scheduled to appear in a provincial court on July 15.

