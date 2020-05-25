Horgan welcomes news Ottawa will be pursuing paid sick leave

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

B.C. Premier John Horgan is applauding news that the federal government is looking at offering 10 days of paid sick leave for workers.

The premier has been advocating for a national sick leave program and had said the province would implement its own program if Ottawa did not take the lead on the issue.

“I look forward to continuing our work with the prime minister to deliver sick leave in order to protect British Columbians during this pandemic,” Horgan said in a statement.

Public health officers recommend that people stay home if they have cold or flu-like symptoms.

During his daily briefing this morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said no one should have to choose between taking a day off work due to illness or being able to pay their bills or being able to afford rent or groceries.

“That is why the government will continue discussions with the provinces, without delay, on ensuring that as we enter the recovery phase of the pandemic, every worker in Canada who needs it has access to 10 days of paid sick leave a year,” Trudeau said.

“And we will also consider other mechanisms for the longer term to support workers with sick leave.”

Trudeau said there are many questions to be discussed with the provinces about how the program will work.

“We recognize we are in a situation of crisis, where companies and enterprises don’t have much flexibility on the financial level, so we expect during the crisis, it will be governments that will have to take a large part of the weight,” he said.

The federal NDP demanded two weeks of paid sick leave for all workers in exchange for supporting the federal Liberal government’s desire to extend the suspension of the House of Commons during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have been clear from the beginning that the government should make sure every worker has access to paid sick leave,” NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said in a statement.

Singh said the party will continue to push the government “to make sure they deliver on this commitment and that they will work with provinces to make sick leave for workers permanent going forward.”

Horgan has been advocating for the federal government fund the sick days through the Employment Insurance program as part of a national health emergency.

“We’re pleased that the federal government is responding to our call for a fair and equitable paid sick leave program that protects people and businesses,” the premier said Monday.

“Each and every part of our country is affected by COVID-19, so we’re glad to see the federal government has committed to working with the provinces to provide a national response.”