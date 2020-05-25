156606
BC  

Conservation officers rescue abandoned moose calf

Moose calf rescued

- | Story: 300869

Conservations officers recently rescued a moose calf in Prince George that was separated from its mother.

In a Facebook post, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service explains that a moose cow mistakenly led the calf into a rural acreage yard, where it was spooked off by dogs.

Despite the calf being left alone overnight in hopes of a reunion with the mother, the cow never returned.

The Conservation Officers then helped safely capture the calf and ensure it was fed, as it awaited volunteer transport to a wildlife rescue facility.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
156966
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
156675
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
157395
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157845


Amazing food

Galleries
Check out this gallery full of jam packed amazing and very large food!
Amazing food (2)
Galleries
Dog falls off couch while itching himself
Must Watch
This adorable three-year-old french bulldog was scratching...
Screaming / Barking sea lion
Must Watch
Awww, he’s so cute….
Randy Jackson rejoins Journey
Music
Journey frontman Neal Schon has welcomed former bassist Randy...



157259