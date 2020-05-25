Conservation officers rescue abandoned moose calf

Photo: BCCOS

Conservations officers recently rescued a moose calf in Prince George that was separated from its mother.

In a Facebook post, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service explains that a moose cow mistakenly led the calf into a rural acreage yard, where it was spooked off by dogs.

Despite the calf being left alone overnight in hopes of a reunion with the mother, the cow never returned.

The Conservation Officers then helped safely capture the calf and ensure it was fed, as it awaited volunteer transport to a wildlife rescue facility.