Photo: CTV News

A driver was killed in a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway early Monday between Langley and Abbotsford.

A pickup truck went into a ditch near the 264th Street exit in the single-vehicle crash, CTV News reports.

DriveBC first tweeted about the incident about 4:30 a.m.

Westbound traffic was being detoured as of 6:30 a.m.

– with files from CTV Vancouver