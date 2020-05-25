156606
BC  

Body of missing man found in North Delta

Missing man found dead

- | Story: 300847

Delta police confirm that the body of an elderly man missing from North Delta since May 15 has been found.

In a post on Facebook Sunday night, DPD Chief Neil Dubord said officers were called to a wooded area off Swenson Way and Nordel Way in North Delta. 

“When officers arrived, they found the body of missing 88-year-old Jarnail Sanghera of North Delta,” said Dubord. “Mr. Sanghera had been missing since the morning of May 15.... The family has been contacted and is aware. 

“The DPD would like to sincerely thank all the public that assisted in the search or helped get the message out on social media."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
156675
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
157845
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158264


Screaming / Barking sea lion

Must Watch
Awww, he’s so cute….
Randy Jackson rejoins Journey
Music
Journey frontman Neal Schon has welcomed former bassist Randy...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Monday morning suck a little less when you start them with the...
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Online reviews
Galleries
These online reviews will make you laugh,



154694