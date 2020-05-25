Body of missing man found in North Delta

Photo: Glacier Media

Delta police confirm that the body of an elderly man missing from North Delta since May 15 has been found.

In a post on Facebook Sunday night, DPD Chief Neil Dubord said officers were called to a wooded area off Swenson Way and Nordel Way in North Delta.

“When officers arrived, they found the body of missing 88-year-old Jarnail Sanghera of North Delta,” said Dubord. “Mr. Sanghera had been missing since the morning of May 15.... The family has been contacted and is aware.

“The DPD would like to sincerely thank all the public that assisted in the search or helped get the message out on social media."