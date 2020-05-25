Man arrested after shot fired into Victoria apartment

Photo: VicPD

One man was taken into custody Sunday after Victoria police officers responded to a report of a gunshot in an apartment building.

Officers were called to the building about 6 a.m. and determined that at least one shot was fired through a wall from one suite into another unit occupied by a young family that was sleeping at the time.

“There was a hole in the wall above the suspect’s bed, so it’s very clear to us that this was a gunshot that went through the wall into that occupied suite,” said VicPD spokesman Const. Cameron MacIntyre.

No one was injured and police do not believe the family was targeted.

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team responded, and negotiators tried to persuade the man to leave his apartment, but he was not cooperative. Police evacuated nearby suites while they worked to resolve the situation.

Officers forced the man’s door open and he was taken into custody, where he remains.