Dog still missing after falling into Vancouver creek above waterfall

Dog missing, fell into creek

Firefighters executed a rope rescue over a Lynn Creek waterfall on Saturday to no avail as a dog that had fallen into the creek above the falls wasn't found. 

CTV News reports firefighters sent four search teams of two people each up and down Lynn Creek to search for Maya the dog, said Jeremy Duncan, assistant chief for District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services.

The search team lowered a member down the waterfall to try and see if the dog was there but there was no sign of the nine-year-old Golden Retriever.

Duncan is asking users of Lynn Canyon Park to keep a lookout for Maya, who is microchipped.

Macarena Masedo, Maya's owner, said she had gathered a group of friends to search for the pup in on Sunday. 

- With files from CTV News Vancouver

