Police in Golden seeking Good Samaritan who warned of fire

Photo: CTV News

RCMP officers in Golden, B.C. are on the search for a Good Samaritan who may have saved lives when a house caught on fire.

CTV News Vancouver reports fire crews responded to the house fire at about 4 a.m. Thursday, May 21.

No one was injured in the fire, and emergency responders believe that may be as a result of an unknown person who saw the fire and alerted the residents inside.

Police would like to speak with the unknown person who saw the fire and told the occupants of the home to get out safely.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Golden RCMP at 250-344-2221.