156606
BC  

Highway 95 reopened in both directions after vehicle incident

Hwy 95 open after incident

- | Story: 300815

UPDATED: 3:20 p.m.

Highway 95 between Braisher Creek Rest Area and Mons Road has been cleared after a vehicle incident.

The road is now open in both directions. 

ORIGINAL: 1:45 p.m.

Highway 95 is closed between Braisher Creek Rest Area and Mons Road - 23 kilometres south of Golden due to a vehicle incident. 

DriveBC says there is no detour available and no estimated time of reopening. 

They also remind motorists to obey traffic personnel while driving through the area.

Check DriveBC for further updates. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
156675
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
157159
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152096


Cat hits the bottle before bed

Must Watch
This spoiled baby loves his bottle.
Handshake and a smile
Must Watch
This dog is happy to give a handshake with his smile.
Sunday Dose
Daily Dose
Having a hard time getting out of bed? That’s what...
Sunday Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Production resuming on Avatar sequels
Showbiz
Production on James Cameron’s hotly anticipated Avatar...



157553