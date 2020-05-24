Highway 95 reopened in both directions after vehicle incident

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATED: 3:20 p.m.

Highway 95 between Braisher Creek Rest Area and Mons Road has been cleared after a vehicle incident.

The road is now open in both directions.

ORIGINAL: 1:45 p.m.

Highway 95 is closed between Braisher Creek Rest Area and Mons Road - 23 kilometres south of Golden due to a vehicle incident.

DriveBC says there is no detour available and no estimated time of reopening.

They also remind motorists to obey traffic personnel while driving through the area.

Check DriveBC for further updates.