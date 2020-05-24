Province to provide kids with free, live coding workshops

Photo: Canada Learning Code

Kids across the province now have access to free, live online coding workshops through the Ministry of Education website Keep Learning BC.

"Students need programs that will lead to 21st-century careers," said Rob Fleming, Minister of Education.

"With new access to live, weekly workshops from across the country through Canada Learning Code, B.C. students can expand their coding education, while learning from experts through real-time programs designed for specific age groups that will help engage young minds."

Canada Learning Code offers workshops that help children as young as nine-years-old learn how to code in different forms, including creating websites, online games and generative art.

"We've reimagined our popular in-person learning experiences to create live online classes that are optimized for project-based, highly collaborative and interactive learning opportunities," said Melissa Sariffodeen, CEO of Canada Learning Code.

"At each workshop, there is a team of instructors to help youth discover the power of technology to solve problems and become builders - not just consumers of technology."

Canada Learning Code is also planning a virtual coding conference this summer for students.

The Ministry of Education created Keep Learning BC to help students and families stay engaged with their education during the COVID-19 pandemic. The website has been visited by more than 286,300 unique users since it was launched.