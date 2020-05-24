156606
BC  

Shots fired at RCMP during standoff with 'distraught' male in Chilliwack, B.C.

UPDATE: 8:27 a.m.

CHILLIWACK, B.C. - The police incident on Christina Drive in Chilliwack has now concluded.  Residents in the area can once again leave their homes.

The Chilliwack RCMP thank all residents in the area for their patience and cooperation.

ORIGINAL: 7:29 a.m.

CHILLIWACK, B.C. - RCMP in Chilliwack, B.C., say shots were fired at Mounties responding to a call about a "distraught male" Saturday night.

Police say in a release that it happened around 10:00 p.m. as officers arrived at a residence on Christina Drive.

They have not said whether anyone was injured, but called it a "high risk" situation.

They note that neighbours on the street had been asked to stay in their homes.

Spokeswoman Sgt. Krista Vrolyk says crisis negotiators and members of the Emergency Response Team were on scene trying to safely resolve the incident.

Police have also asked people to not share any photos that could reveal their location on social media.

