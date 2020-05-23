Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on B.C.'s COVID-19 situation

Ten more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in British Columbia in the past 24 hours, while two more people have died from the virus.

With the new cases, there have now been 2,517 total positive tests in the province, but 303 active cases remain. No new cases have been identified in the Interior Health region, where 194 residents of the region have tested positive for the virus.

The two new COVID-19 deaths in B.C. were residents of long-term care homes in the Fraser Health region. During her daily press conference, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Saturday was the first day "in some time" that no new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in B.C.'s long-term care homes.

Dr. Henry also announced a new community outbreak, at Abbotsford's Nature's Touch frozen fruit processing plant, where five employees recently tested positive. The facility has temporarily closed on its own accord.

Additionally, an additional correctional facility staff member has been diagnosed with COVID-19, in connection with a COVID-19-positive inmate currently incarcerated at Agassiz's Mountain Institution. The inmate was previously incarcerated at Abbotsford's Matsqui Institution, and Dr. Henry did not disclose what facility the newly diagnosed staff member works at.

As of Saturday, 2,057 people have fully recovered from COVID-19 – 82 per cent of total positive tests in B.C.