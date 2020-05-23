Police raided a Castlegar home Friday

Photo: File photo

A man was arrested in a Castlegar drug raid Friday, after police found what they believe to be fentanyl and cocaine/

As part of an investigation into drug trafficking, Castlegar RCMP executed a search warrant on a house on the 600 block of 11th Avenue.

“The search of the property resulted in the seizure of substances believed to be fentanyl and cocaine,” Sgt. Monty Taylor of the Castlegar RCMP said in a press release. “Police also seized over $1,200 in Canadian currency, a quantity of foreign currency and other related evidence to suggest the men were involved in drug trafficking.

“Investigators also recovered stolen cheques and an electric bike, which was reported to police as stolen on May 19, 2020 after a home owner discovered various items had been taken from their unlocked shed.”

Two men were taken into custody at the scene, but police say only one 40-year-old man is facing potential drug and property crime charges. The man has since been released on conditions, and he's expected back in court on Sept. 23.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.