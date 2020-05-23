Best buddies share B.C. lottery prize, but not a hug — yet

Photo: Contributed Alan Barker and Kathleen Cook.

Alan Barker and Langley’s Kathleen Cook are best friends who haven’t seen each other for months, but are hoping for a dream reunion soon to celebrate their $2-million win from the BC/49 draw on March 4, 2020.

It might even include a hug once physical distancing is no longer needed.

The friends met in England in the 1950s and later moved to Canada with their spouses, having been friends ever since. More recently, they have been buying lottery tickets together.

“I was looking at the screen and was dumbstruck,” said Barker of the moment when he discovered the pair had won. “Even while I was walking out someone asked if it was the big winner. I still can’t believe it.”

Naturally, the first person Barker told was Cook.

“I was surprised when Alan told me the winning ticket was in his hands, full of wonder and disbelief,” said Cook. “It took a long time to register.”

Barker and Cook — with the help of Barker’s grandson — claimed their $2-million prize through BCLC’s alternate prize claim process, which Barker described as “marvelous.”

On what the future will bring thanks to the life-changing prize, Barker plans to donate some winnings to the local hospital for new equipment, and may move into “posher” assisted living. Cook says she will help her family members to make their lives easier and more convenient.