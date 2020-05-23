Reward offered for information after grisly discovery in Richmond

Photo: Castanet Staff Photo: Contributed 1 2

Two animal organizations are offering a $1,000 reward for identification and conviction of whoever’s responsible for a skinned beaver found dumped along Richmond’s West Dyke.

Richmond resident Mandy Lichtmann discovered the skinned beaver carcass about 25 metres from where the City of Richmond had previously removed a beaver lodge.

“I was horrified to discover the carcass, particularly as two adult beavers and two kits haven’t been seen since the city removed the lodge,” said Lichtmann.

“The area where I found the beaver is off a walking path heavily used by families, children and people with pets who are out to enjoy Richmond’s natural beauty and wild inhabitants.”

The non-profit Fur-Bearers and a private donor to the Regional Animal Protection Society have each put up $500 for the reward.

The city told The Fur-Bearers and Lichtmann in an email that they have not trapped or contracted anyone to trap on the West Dyke.

It is not known if this was the location where the beaver was killed or trapped and if that was done legally, but the disposal of the body in such a way is unlawful.

Eyal Lichtmann, Mandy’s husband and CEO of RAPS, said that as an animal rescue group, RAPS is contracted by the city to provide humane care for wildlife, where applicable, and if injured to provide medical care.

“Justice must be done for this horrific action and perpetrators of such acts should know they will face consequences,” he said.

Clay Adams, spokesperson for the city, said staff came across the carcass this week while conducting maintenance and called the provincial Report All Poachers and Polluters program immediately.

All tips and information can be sent to the BC Conservation Officer Service’s RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277 or online at https://forms.gov.bc.ca/environment/rapp/.