Humpback whale spotted in Vancouver Harbour

Photo: Port of Vancouver

A humpback whale was spotted Friday in Vancouver Harbour.

The humpback sighting, which was tweeted out by the Port of Vancouver, shows the whale's tail against a shoreline of condominiums and green forest.

“This morning, a humpback whale was spotted by our harbour patrol crew!” the port authority wrote.

The sighting comes roughly a week after a Burnaby couple spotted another humpback heading up Burrard Inlet in the direction of Port Moody, according to a report by the CBC.

Over the last decade, whales have made a comeback to Metro Vancouver’s waters. Transient orcas are the most common sight, with a large group of them were spotted last June hunting in the waters off Belcarra Regional Park.