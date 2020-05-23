156834
4.9 earthquake off northern tip of Vancouver Island

Earthquake off BC coast

Earthquakes Canada reports a 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of B.C. Friday evening.

The agency notes that the earthquake was 8 kilometres in depth and was located 129 km west of Port Alice on Vancouver Island. The event took place at 7:14 p.m. and no tsunami warning was issued.

There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected. 

Gina Halls, owner of the Kagoagh Lodge in Quatsino on Vancouver Island, says she didn't feel the earthquake. However, she says that she felt one earlier this week while she was in bed. 

"It made the bed creak," says Halls. 

According to the Canadian Encyclopedia, a whopping 4,000 earthquakes take place across Canada every year. The B.C. coast is the most earthquake-prone region in the country. In fact, there is a minor earthquake almost every day, with the majority of these earthquakes hardly felt.

