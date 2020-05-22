156834
BC  

Missing man found dead in Quesnel

Missing man found dead

Found remains discovered in a rural area of Quesnel on May 6 have been confirmed to be that of a man reported missing to local RCMP.

Investigators from the BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit, in partnership with the B.C. Coroners Service have now confirmed the remains are that of Louis Korkowski.

Police say Korkowski was reported missing to the Quesnel RCMP on May 4 after possibly being abducted. Criminality is suspected in his death and investigators are continuing to seek information related to the two vehicles and Louis' whereabouts leading up to the discovery of his body. Particularly from May 4  at 7 p.m. to May 6, 2020.

The Ford Explorer involved is described as:

  • 2003, Green in colour
  • BC license plate KF087R
  • Dent in the passenger door
  • Roof rack
  • Black tinted windows
  • Grey five prong rims
  • Chrome body trim

The Toyota Matrix involved is described as:

  • 2007, Grey
  • Black paint and peeling damage to roof
  • Sticker residue on the passenger side door

Both vehicles were last seen in the area of Sylvia’s Café, in the 5600-block of Nazko Highway, Quesnel just after 9:p.m. on May 4.

S/Sgt. Todd Wiebe of the BC RCMP North District MCU states, “We strongly believe there are people who have information and have not already spoken to us. If you have information which can assist in finding the person responsible for Louis' death, you are urged to call and speak to an investigator."

If you have information related to Louis' death or the two vehicles, please contact the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211.

