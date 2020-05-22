BC announces 18 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The provincial government announced 18 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths Friday afternoon.

The new cases bring the total to 2,507 in B.C., although the majority have recovered with there now being 310 active cases in the province.

Eleven of the 18 new COVID-19 cases announced Friday came in the Interior Health region, bringing the region’s total to 194.

"The discrepancy between new cases and total cases with the Interior Health and Island Health regions reported today are a data consolidation to reflect COVID-19 cases based on where individuals reside, even if they were not in the health authority during their illness,” the provincial government said in a statement.

"Nine of the cases in Interior Health and one case in Island Health are individuals associated with the Kearl Lake outbreak, who completed their self-isolation in Alberta and have since recovered."

Across the province, 41 individuals are hospitalized, eight of whom are in intensive care.

All three deaths reported Friday came in the Fraser Health region. No new outbreaks were reported Friday.