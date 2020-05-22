156606
BC  

BC announces 18 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths

18 new cases, 3 deaths

- | Story: 300736

The provincial government announced 18 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths Friday afternoon. 

The new cases bring the total to 2,507 in B.C., although the majority have recovered with there now being 310 active cases in the province. 

Eleven of the 18 new COVID-19 cases announced Friday came in the Interior Health region, bringing the region’s total to 194.

"The discrepancy between new cases and total cases with the Interior Health and Island Health regions reported today are a data consolidation to reflect COVID-19 cases based on where individuals reside, even if they were not in the health authority during their illness,” the provincial government said in a statement.

"Nine of the cases in Interior Health and one case in Island Health are individuals associated with the Kearl Lake outbreak, who completed their self-isolation in Alberta and have since recovered."

Across the province, 41 individuals are hospitalized, eight of whom are in intensive care. 

All three deaths reported Friday came in the Fraser Health region. No new outbreaks were reported Friday.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
156675
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
156966
157242
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156106


TGIF Gifs- May 22, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- May 22, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Julia Roberts geeks out over meeting her ‘personal hero’ Dr. Anthony Fauci
Showbiz
Julia Roberts' trademark smile got even broader as she got...
Corgi explorer walks around with a flashlight in his mouth
Must Watch
Theodore the corgi explores under the bed while holding a...
Little boy just really wants a haircut
Must Watch
Jason, 4, does not approve of his hair right now and just wants a...



157498
150928