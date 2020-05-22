Cat and 5 kittens abandoned in closed box at a B.C. dump

Photo: BC SPCA

A cat and her five kittens are recovering with a loving foster mum after a good Samaritan found them abandoned in a cardboard box at a dump near Cranbrook.

The BC SPCA in East Kootenay says the two-year-old cat, named Sarah, was abandoned and left to starve in the closed cardboard box with her five kittens. However, the good Samaritan rushed them to a shelter so they could receive urgent care.

“Thankfully, a good Samaritan found them in time and rushed them to the BC SPCA to receive the urgent care they needed,” says Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA. “When the kittens arrived they were underweight, dehydrated, and very hungry. Given their condition and behavior, we suspect they may have been without enough food for a while.”

Despite everything Sarah has been through, the SPCA say she is friendly and sweet cat with everyone she meets and is a great mother to her babies.

Sarah and her five-week-old kittens Grissom, Willows, Taylor, Horatio, and Langston are now recovering with a loving foster mum.

SPCA say all the kittens are very social and growing stronger every day.

“We urge people to have their pets spayed and neutered, and if you do end up with an unwanted litter, please try to rehome them or take them to an animal shelter or rescue group,” says Chortyk. “There is absolutely no excuse to leave helpless animals to die amongst piles of garbage.”

There are currently more than 200 kittens in BC SPCA care as “kitten season” begins across the province. Last year, the society rescued nearly 5,500 abandoned and surrendered kittens.