Province allowing restaurants to temporarily expand patio space

Photo: Colin Dacre

The province is looking to help struggling restaurants and pubs by encouraging the expansion of patio spaces this summer.

A new policy directive by B.C.'s Liquor and Cannabis Regulation branch will allow food-primary, liquor-primary and manufacturer licensees – such as wineries, breweries and distilleries – to apply through a new free online process to temporarily expand their service areas, including patios. The expansion will be allowed until Oct. 31, 2020.

"This pandemic has hit our hospitality sector hard. Our government has been working with industry on ways to support the more than 180,000 British Columbians who work in pubs, restaurants and other parts of the sector," said Attorney General David Eby.

"Speeding up the process will help restaurants, pubs, breweries and other licensees, and give British Columbians more options for safely eating out this summer, while continuing to follow Dr. Henry's directions."

Those who qualify for the expansion will not see an increase in overall occupancy, but only on the service area footprint. Establishments must also receive approval from their municipal governments.

This new process will no doubt be welcome news for businesses looking to take advantage of the City of Kelowna's plans to close Bernard Avenue to vehicle traffic this summer, opening the space up for additional restaurant patio space.

"This is excellent news that will be welcomed by all of our members and by businesses throughout B.C.," said Ian Tostenson, president and CEO of the B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices Association. "This pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for all of us, and it has been invaluable for government and industry to work together as they have, as we take these important steps toward recovery.”

