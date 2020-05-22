Huge python spotted in Surrey's Tynehead Regional Park

Photo: Paul Peterson

A Langley man encountered a rather unusual animal in a Surrey park on Tuesday.

Paul Peterson says he was walking on a trail in Tynehead Regional Park when he spotted the reptile, which he thinks was roughly four feet long.

In a Facebook post, Peterson says it was "quite the shock seeing it out of the corner of my eye when I was walking the trail."

Peterson said he got as close to the ball python as he felt comfortable – a couple of feet – in order to get a good picture.

"Didn't seem that threatening, but I wasn't willing to pet it," he remarked.

He added that people should "keep your small dogs close," but then later confirmed that animal control had collected the snake.

The post has been shared a whopping hundreds of times since it was posted on May 19.