Snowpack levels decrease, but flood risk remains in Interior

Flooding risk remains

While Interior mountains' snowpacks have fallen to normal levels, the risk of flooding in the coming weeks still remains.

In its latest snow survey released Thursday, B.C.'s River Forecast Centre says the spring 2020 snowmelt across the province has been fairly average, and the snowpack in the Okanagan now sits at 99 per cent of normal. Province-wide, the snowpack sits at an average of 97 per cent of normal.

Despite this, the River Forecast Centre says a number of high-elevation areas in the Interior, including the hills that feed Mission Creek, still have a significant amount of snow that will melt in the coming weeks.

Through the first half of May, temperatures in the province's Interior were seasonally normal and most areas in the Interior under 1,600 metres in elevation are now snow-free.

Kelowna saw one instance of flooding from Mill Creek on the morning of May 7, and the River Forecast Centre says most rivers in the province continue to rise. Currently, the Okanagan, Cariboo, North Thompson, Bonaparte, Nicola, Boundary, Shuswap and Salmon River regions have rivers and creeks under a high streamflow advisory.

“Areas currently under high streamflow advisory are vulnerable to short-term heavy rain events as river levels are relatively high,” the River Forecast Centre says.

“The larger river systems in the Interior are rising, but not forecast to reach high levels through the following week. They will likely reach peak flows in early to mid-June, or possibly later for higher elevation watersheds or with wetter weather.”

