BC Criminal Defence lawyers call for partial reopen of courts

Photo: Colin Dacre

Criminal defence lawyers in B.C. are urging the provincial courts to restart partial operations and get to work clearing up a backlog of cases that have piled up during the COVID-19 shutdown.

In a letter this week obtained by Castanet, the Criminal Defence Advocacy Society asks provincial administrative and chief judges and Crown counsel to work towards a June 8 partial reopening and the resumption of in-person court appearances.

“Remote appearances will not and cannot provide meaningful access to justice for many of our disenfranchised clients. Many of those clients are extremely vulnerable, suffering from addictions issues, mental health challenges, homelessness and have no access to technology,” said CDAS president Kasandra Cronin.

Court appearances have all been conducted by phone and video conferencing since March unless ordered by a judge, but the majority of non-urgent cases have been simply adjourned.

The defence lawyers are asking for Crown prosecutors to review files that were adjourned due to the pandemic and determine if plea deals and other resolutions could be reached.

“A determination by Crown counsel of what files actually need to go to trial, and what trials can be resolved, could have the effect of freeing up court time,” Cronin said, noting that prosecutors have already been “encouraged” to do just this, but results have been inconsistent.

The CDAS is also asking for the provincial court system to open up two to three large courtrooms at each hub location in larger centres to accommodate the resolution of files and in-person appearances.

“If in-person appearances are not accommodated, these matters will be further adjourned and simply add to the tsunami of other matters outstanding before the courts.”

In the letter, the defence lawyers applauded the “heroic” and “monumental” efforts to deal with urgent and in-custody criminal files during the pandemic, but said it is time to move forward with a reopening plan.

“The courts are an essential service and fundamental to the functioning of a democracy. It is imperative that we collectively find a way to responsibly reopen to a limited degree. As the province begins to open up, so must the provincial court,” the letter concludes.