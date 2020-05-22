UBC professor says COVID-19 vaccine possible in 12-18 months

Photo: CTV News

If all goes well, we could have a COVID-19 vaccine in the next 12 to 18 months, according to CTV News Vancouver reports.

That's the belief of UBC pharmaceutical sciences professor Dr. Fawziah Lalji, who admits that while it's difficult to predict an exact timeline, clinical trials could produce a successful product within that timeframe.

“I feel that there is so much collaboration going on and (it's the) first time I've seen so much funding into a vaccine program,” Lalji says.

She's keeping a close eye on Canada's first clinical trial already in phase two, which is a joint effort between Nova Scotia's Dalhousie University and a Chinese company.

“It seems to be the furthest along and it hasn't had any safety issues so far, so I’m kind of keeping my eye on that,” Lalji said.

Phase one of human trials for a vaccine involves a small number of patients (usually about 50), says Lalji, and focuses on safety. Phase two considers dosage and age groups, and checks to see if the vaccine is producing the necessary antibody levels. Phase three is a large-scale trial involving thousands of patients.

It's imperative to fast-track the normal time period for developing a new vaccine in the current climate, says Lalji.

“We used to do everything in a very step-wise, linear kind of a process, because we wanted to minimize failure of the vaccine, we want to minimize the cost of bringing that vaccine to market. But for a pandemic, what we’re doing, is we’re going to do everything in parallel."

She admits the compression of timelines may mean some stages of clinical trials overlap with others, but indicates there is considerable oversight of the process in Canada, including a post-marketing surveillance program tracking issues after the vaccine is in use.

“It just means that if there is an issue that comes up much later on, and you’re already quite far into a phase three study, then it may mean that you’ve lost all that money, because now you can’t bring it to market."

