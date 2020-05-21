Pandemic could force permanent closure for many nightclubs

Photo: CTV News

A warning has been issued by the Hospitality Vancouver Association (HVA), pointing to a bleak future for the city's nightclubs reports CTV News Vancouver.

HVA spokesperson Laura Ballance, who communicates with nearly every club owner in Vancouver, says it is "a dire situation," with thousands of employees being laid off with no guarantee of returning.

“I don’t see a path for more than 10 per cent of clubs surviving without some sort of assistance."

After two months of no revenue, Cabana Nightclub owner Dave Kershaw says it's tough to continue making bill payments with such a limited picture of the future, and is wondering whether it's worth continuing to invest in.

“I wrestle with that question every day. Are we throwing good money after bad? If we have to pay full rent, basically everyone is done as of now.

"We're sort of flying blind, so it's pretty scary to be honest.

“This is a perfect storm of factors that could see the demise of an industry that’s so important to the city of Vancouver."

The federal government's pandemic relief program could contribute up to 75 per cent of commercial rent, but tenants can't apply, and owner of several clubs Paul Stoilen says they're having a hard time convincing landlords to do it.

“We're not seeing a lot of landlords biting on it, and you know, frankly, that's very disappointing considering the extremely high rents in this city,” Stoilen told CTV.

—with files from CTV Vancouver