Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on B.C.'s COVID-19 situation

Twelve more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in British Columbia, one of whom is in the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring the total number of positive tests in the province to 2,479, with 183 in the IH region. As of Thursday, 307 active cases remain in the province, after 2,020 patients fully recovered. Forty-three of these patients are being treated in hospital, with just eight in critical care. Just one COVID-19 patient remains in hospital in the IH region.

During her daily press conference Thursday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said another three people have died from the virus, bringing the total in the province to 152. The three new deaths come from the Fraser and Vancouver Coastal health regions and two were residents of long-term care homes.

A new outbreak has been declared at the Matsqui Institution federal correctional facility in Abbotsford, where one inmate has been diagnosed with the virus. Dr. Henry said the case was caught early, and the individual did not have many contacts with others before the diagnosis.

There remains outbreaks at 14 long-term care home and three acute care facilities, after an outbreak at a Vancouver care home has been declared officially over. To date, 329 residents and 208 staff members of these facilities have tested positive for the virus.

Dr. Henry said more than 40,000 Canadians returning to B.C. from international travel have been screened, to ensure they have appropriate isolation plans. Returning travellers must still isolate for 14 days upon their return.

Additionally, she added that of the 152 COVID-19 deaths in the province, 62 per cent have been men.