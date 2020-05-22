COVID-19 spurs investment in thermal camera technology

Photo: Contributed

As society reopens during the coronavirus pandemic, retailers, hotels, movie theatres, and sports stadiums are all looking for ways to keep patrons and staff safe.

Some are recommending masks as protection against COVID-19 and at least one liquor store in B.C. has begun using specialized cameras to monitor body temperature in addition to surveillance.

Value on Liquor in Vancouver installed the cameras at the beginning of May. Store manager, Abri van den Berg says, "the cameras scan the customer's body temperature when they come into the store, if it is between 37.5°C and 38°C the shift supervisor will receive an alert."

"If it is over 38°C it triggers the alarm."

While the technology isn't perfect, temperature checks can weed out the most obvious of COVID-19 cases.

Still, for venues that typically have large crowds, trying to do mass temperature checks can be an overwhelming task. In these situations, the handheld temperature readers aren’t a perfect solution.

On Thursday, Patriot One Technologies was selected for a $4.5M co-investment from the Digital Technology Supercluster COVID-19 Program.

The investment is to fund the development and deployment of the PATSCAN VRS health and safety detection modules for thermal elevated body temperature, facial mask screening, social distancing and contact tracing.

“Our mission has always been to create safer communities by detecting dangers before they become a threat,” says Martin Cronin, CEO of Patriot One. “We believe our thermal camera solution will greatly help businesses, healthcare, retail, sport, entertainment, and hospitality industries as they re-open the economy.”

Other companies like Canada's Matrix Video Communications, provide a lineup of camera solutions that can detect and monitor human body temperature as well.

The new thermal cameras allow businesses to quickly screen multiple individuals at the same time without personal contact.

“The health and safety modules can use off-the-shelf thermal cameras, powered with our artificial intelligence software, to identify and analyze instances of elevated body temperature,” explained Dietmar Wennemer, Patriot One’s new President and COO.

“It is not as simple as installing a thermal camera and expecting to get a precise temperature reading; the key is in our use of machine learning to identify anomalies."

The Alberta Government has already set up checkpoints at the province's two international airports to screen incoming passengers from outside Canada for symptoms of COVID-19.

B.C.'s Dr. Bonnie Henry has gone on record saying she's unsure if temperature checking is the best method of detection, "I don't actually feel that temperature screening is particularly helpful," Henry said after T&T market began taking its customers temperatures.

-with files from Elana Shepert