Snow expected on mountain passes tonight

Snow tonight on highways

Snow is possible on Southern Interior mountain passes tonight. 

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement about a system moving over the region that will see the freezing level drop to between 1,300 and 1,500 metres tonight before rising to 1,700 to 1,900 metres Friday afternoon.

Up to five centimetres of snow is expected to fall on the Okanagan Connector at the Pennask Summit tonight before tapering off to rain Friday afternoon.

Highway 3 between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass will see rain turn to snow tonight with up to 15 cm total expected near Kootenay Pass by Friday morning.

Over the Allison Pass, showers may change to flurries near the summit this evening with possibly up to two centimetres snow accumulation tonight.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” Environment Canada said.

