Conservation officers hand out fines and evictions on weekend

Photo: BC Conservation Officer Service

B.C.'s Conservation Officer Service had themselves a busy May long weekend.

Conservation Officers conducted patrols across the province to ensure public safety and protect B.C.’s environment, fish & wildlife resources.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officers were also tasked with making sure people weren't using day-use only or camping in closed campgrounds.



CO’s issued 100 orders to vacate and more than 190 charges and 170 warnings, including violations related to:

Illegal camping in rec sites or parks;

Entering closed parks;

Off-Road Vehicles;

Angling;

Hunting;

Firearms and

Wildlife.

Some of the highlights and notable incidents from the weekend include the killing of a cow and calf moose in the Peace region, a rifle seized in the Skeena region and three loaded firearms in vehicles in the Peace region.



Conservation officer's also indicated they received 103 reports from the public to the Report Poachers and Polluters Line over the long weekend.