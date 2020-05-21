Lions Gate leadfoot has car impounded for going 121 km/h

156834
There may be fewer cars on the road due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but drivers should note that police are still watching for speeders. 

Vancouver Police Staff Sgt. Dave Duncan shared an image on Twitter, Wednesday, of a speed gun that clocked a driver going 121 km/h on the Lions Gate Bridge – a 60 km/h zone.

The Motor Vehicle Act defines excessive speeding as going more than 40 km/h above the speed limit. Doing so comes with a hefty $483 fine in addition to a seven-day vehicle impound. 

VPD Traffic Enforcement warned leadfoots they were doubling down on efforts this week to target excessive speeders and other forms of dangerous behaviour as part of Canada Road Safety Week.

