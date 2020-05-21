Coquitlam RCMP searching for patient from psychiatric hospital

Photo: Coquitlam RCMP

Coquitlam RCMP are on the hunt for a patient from the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital who did not return as expected after the May long weekend and is now unlawfully at large.

Ajia Richardson failed to return to the hospital on 70 Colony Farm Road and was reported missing on May 20 at 7 p.m.

Richardson is described as a 36-year-old Indigenous man with short brown hair and brown eyes. He is six-foot-two, weighing 194 pounds and was last seen wearing white sneakers, beige pants, a white shirt and black jacket.

Coquitlam RCMP say he may be a risk to himself or others and advise that you do not approach him, instead call 911 immediately.

If you have any information on Richardson's whereabouts call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550. His file number is 2020-13032.